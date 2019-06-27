‘Star Trek: Picard’ Names Michael Chabon Showrunner

Michael Chabon has been named the showrunner on “Star Trek: Picard” at CBS All Access.

The new series will see Sir Patrick Stewart reprise the iconic role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. Little is known about the plot of the series other than it is said to tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. Stewart played Picard for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in addition to appearing in four “Star Trek” films.

More to come…