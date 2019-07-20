‘Star Trek: Picard’ to Feature Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan

“Star Trek: Picard” is bringing back some familiar faces.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, it was revealed that Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jeri Ryan would reprising their roles from “Next Generation” and “Voyager” in Ryan’s case. Jonathan Del Arco will also appear, likely reprising his role as the Borg Hugh from “Next Generation.”

Previously announced cast members include Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

The new series will see Stewart reprise the iconic role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. In a trailer played during the panel, fans saw Picard agreeing to help a young woman in danger who comes to him for help.

Stewart played Picard for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in addition to appearing in four “Star Trek” films.

“Picard” will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video and in Canada on Bell Media’s cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.

Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, with Chabon also serving as showrunner. Aaron Baiers serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series.

“Picard” is the latest in a growing line of series that CBS is rolling out to build up a new “Star Trek” TV universe. In addition to “Star Trek: Discovery,” which just concluded its second season on All Access, upcoming shows include the animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and an untitled Nickelodeon animated series as well. A drama series centered on Michelle Yeoh’s character from “Discovery” is also currently in development at All Access.