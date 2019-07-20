‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Casts Jack Quaid (EXCLUSIVE)

Jack Quaid has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively.

As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Quaid will voice the character of Ensign Brad Boimler. Described as a total stickler, Boimler does everything by the book. While great at sci-fi stuff, he’s completely bound to the rules. He doesn’t know how to follow his gut, and if he wants to be a captain some day he’s going to have to learn how to improvise.

Quaid will next be seen in a leading role in the Amazon series “The Boys,” based on the comic book series of the same name. On the film side, he is known for his role in the “Hunger Games” franchise as well as movies like “Logan Lucky,” “Tragedy Girls,” “It’s Been Like a Year,” and “Rampage.”

He is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

“Lower Decks” has been given a two season order at CBS All Access. The series was developed by “Rick and Morty” head writer Mike McMahan.

It will be produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, along with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will executive produce along with Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and veteran animation executive Katie Krentz. McMahan will also executive produce in addition to writing. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.