×

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Sets Main Cast

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Trek logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has announced its main voice cast.

Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero will all star in the series. As Variety exclusively reported, Jack Quaid has also been cast as Ensign Brad Boimler.

As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. “Lower Decks” has been given a two season order at CBS All Access. The series was developed by “Rick and Morty” head writer Mike McMahan.

It will be produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, along with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will executive produce along with Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and veteran animation executive Katie Krentz. McMahan will also executive produce in addition to writing. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

More to come…

More TV

  • Star Trek logo

    'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Sets Main Cast

    The upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has announced its main voice cast. Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero will all star in the series. As Variety exclusively reported, Jack Quaid has also been cast as Ensign Brad Boimler. As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of [...]

  • Jack Quaid

    'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Casts Jack Quaid (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jack Quaid has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively. As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Quaid will voice the character of Ensign Brad Boimler. Described as a [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    'Batwoman' Executive Producers Address Ruby Rose's Absence at Comic-Con

    What’s a “Batwoman” panel without Batwoman? The CW showed the pilot for its upcoming DC series at Comic-Con to much fan excitement, however, the absence of leading star Ruby Rose was conspicuous. Rose, who plays the titular lesbian superhero, was scheduled to headline the panel but announced just a couple days before the panel via [...]

  • The official logo of STAR TREK:

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Casts David Ajala for Season 3, ‘Short Treks’ to Return

    “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3 has made an addition to its cast. David Ajala has joined the show in a series regular role. The announcement was made at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. Ajala will play a new character named Cleveland Booker, or Book. “Book is going to be a character that breaks [...]

  • Watchmen Teaser

    HBO Drops First Full-Length Trailer for 'Watchmen'

    The heroes are back in the first full length trailer for “Watchmen.” Regina King takes center stage in the new trailer unveiled Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con as she joins a motley crew of superheroes engaged in a violent revolt against the town’s leaders who are set on taking them down. “We don’t do lollipops [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Ends Long Strike Against Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty

    SAG-AFTRA has ended its 10-month strike against Bartle Bogle Hegarty after the advertising agency agreed to sign the union’s new commercials contract. The union instructed its 160,000 members in September not to accept any work for BBH, which had been signed to SAG-AFTRA’s commercials contracts since 1999. The strike came two weeks after BBH publicly [...]

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolosnaro attends the

    Bolsonaro Threatens Brazil’s Central Film Fund with Censorship or Closure

    In typical shoot-from-the-hip remarks, Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has declared that Ancine, Brazil’s powerful state-backed federal film agency, should accept “filters”or face closure. “If it can’t have a filter, we’ll close Ancine, or privatize it,” Bolsonaro added, attacking Ancine, which plows some $300 million a year into Brazil’s film and TV industries, for supporting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad