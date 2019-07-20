‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Sets Main Cast

The upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has announced its main voice cast.

Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero will all star in the series. As Variety exclusively reported, Jack Quaid has also been cast as Ensign Brad Boimler.

As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. “Lower Decks” has been given a two season order at CBS All Access. The series was developed by “Rick and Morty” head writer Mike McMahan.

It will be produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm, along with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will executive produce along with Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and veteran animation executive Katie Krentz. McMahan will also executive produce in addition to writing. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

