‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts David Ajala for Season 3, ‘Short Treks’ to Return

“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3 has made an addition to its cast.

David Ajala has joined the show in a series regular role. The announcement was made at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

Ajala will play a new character named Cleveland Booker, or Book.

“Book is going to be a character that breaks the rules a little bit,” Ajala said.

Ajala recently starred in the Syfy series “Nightflyers” and the USA Network series “Falling Water.”

“Discovery” was renewed for a third season back in February. In addition, co-executive producer and writer Michelle Paradise will serve as co-showrunner on Season 3 alongside Alex Kurtzman.

Kurtzman also said at the panel that the third season will take place a thousand years in the future from where Season 2 ended.

It was also announced that there will be new installments of “Star Trek: Short Treks.” Kurtzman said there will be six new installments, with at least one episode featuring the crew of the Enterprise seen in Season 2, including Anson Mount’s Captain Pike and Ethan Peck’s Spock. Fan favorite creatures the tribbles will also make an appearance.

Two episodes will be animated, while another will serve as an introduction to the upcoming Picard series.

An initial batch of four episodes of “Short Treks” was released one per month starting last October. Episodes starred “Discovery’s” Mary Wiseman, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Rainn Wilson. Multiple plot elements from those episodes eventually factored into “Discovery’s” second season.