×

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts David Ajala for Season 3, ‘Short Treks’ to Return

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The official logo of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiering on CBS All Access and CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: Courtesy of CBS Television Studios ÃÂ©2017 CBS Television Studios. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS Television Studios

Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3 has made an addition to its cast.

David Ajala has joined the show in a series regular role. The announcement was made at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

Ajala will play a new character named Cleveland Booker, or Book.

“Book is going to be a character that breaks the rules a little bit,” Ajala said.

Ajala recently starred in the Syfy series “Nightflyers” and the USA Network series “Falling Water.”

“Discovery” was renewed for a third season back in February. In addition, co-executive producer and writer Michelle Paradise will serve as co-showrunner on Season 3 alongside Alex Kurtzman.

Kurtzman also said at the panel that the third season will take place a thousand years in the future from where Season 2 ended.

It was also announced that there will be new installments of “Star Trek: Short Treks.” Kurtzman said there will be six new installments, with at least one episode featuring the crew of the Enterprise seen in Season 2, including Anson Mount’s Captain Pike and Ethan Peck’s Spock. Fan favorite creatures the tribbles will also make an appearance.

Two episodes will be animated, while another will serve as an introduction to the upcoming Picard series.

An initial batch of four episodes of “Short Treks” was released one per month starting last October. Episodes starred “Discovery’s” Mary Wiseman, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Rainn Wilson. Multiple plot elements from those episodes eventually factored into “Discovery’s” second season.

More TV

  • Star Trek logo

    'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Sets Main Cast

    The upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has announced its main voice cast. Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero will all star in the series. As Variety exclusively reported, Jack Quaid has also been cast as Ensign Brad Boimler. As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of [...]

  • Jack Quaid

    'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Casts Jack Quaid (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jack Quaid has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively. As previously announced, the series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Quaid will voice the character of Ensign Brad Boimler. Described as a [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    'Batwoman' Executive Producers Address Ruby Rose's Absence at Comic-Con

    What’s a “Batwoman” panel without Batwoman? The CW showed the pilot for its upcoming DC series at Comic-Con to much fan excitement, however, the absence of leading star Ruby Rose was conspicuous. Rose, who plays the titular lesbian superhero, was scheduled to headline the panel but announced just a couple days before the panel via [...]

  • The official logo of STAR TREK:

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Casts David Ajala for Season 3, ‘Short Treks’ to Return

    “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3 has made an addition to its cast. David Ajala has joined the show in a series regular role. The announcement was made at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. Ajala will play a new character named Cleveland Booker, or Book. “Book is going to be a character that breaks [...]

  • Watchmen Teaser

    HBO Drops First Full-Length Trailer for 'Watchmen'

    The heroes are back in the first full length trailer for “Watchmen.” Regina King takes center stage in the new trailer unveiled Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con as she joins a motley crew of superheroes engaged in a violent revolt against the town’s leaders who are set on taking them down. “We don’t do lollipops [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Ends Long Strike Against Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty

    SAG-AFTRA has ended its 10-month strike against Bartle Bogle Hegarty after the advertising agency agreed to sign the union’s new commercials contract. The union instructed its 160,000 members in September not to accept any work for BBH, which had been signed to SAG-AFTRA’s commercials contracts since 1999. The strike came two weeks after BBH publicly [...]

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolosnaro attends the

    Bolsonaro Threatens Brazil’s Central Film Fund with Censorship or Closure

    In typical shoot-from-the-hip remarks, Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has declared that Ancine, Brazil’s powerful state-backed federal film agency, should accept “filters”or face closure. “If it can’t have a filter, we’ll close Ancine, or privatize it,” Bolsonaro added, attacking Ancine, which plows some $300 million a year into Brazil’s film and TV industries, for supporting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad