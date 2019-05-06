‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Emmy FYC Exhibit Transports to Paley Center

Emmy: The final frontier. These are the voyages of the awards campaign trail, and CBS All Access will seek out new voters this month at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.

The streamer and CBS Television Studios have launched a new “For Your Consideration” exhibit at the Paley Center for “Star Trek: Discovery,” with a specific focus on below-the-line crafts categories. The multimedia activation “Star Trek: Discovery: Fight for the Future: The Exhibit” opens May 8 at the museum.

The “Discovery” exhibit is timed, of course, to the Emmy race — but fans who aren’t affiliated with the TV Academy can visit as well.

The exhibit takes up two floors of the Paley Center and features a virtual reality experience, as well as installations featuring production and concept art, as well as models, props, costumes, full prosthetic makeup busts, and set pieces including the U.S.S. Discovery captain’s chair.

“We’re leaning in to things that make the show special,” said Lauri Metrose, CBS TV Studios senior vice president of communications.

Besides the exhibit, “Star Trek: Discovery” will hold its FYC panel at the Paley Center on Tuesday, May 7, featuring stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Ethan Peck and Wilson Cruz, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Michelle Paradise, and visual effects supervisor Jason Zimmerman.

Beyond that, CBS TV Studios is also planning additional crafts events focusing on visual effects, cinematography, directors, makeup and costumes.

CREDIT: CBS

“Star Trek is one of the most original and daring franchises in television history, and we’re honored to be the first to present this visually stunning exhibit celebrating the latest installment in the storied franchise,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “The Star Trek: Discovery exhibition continues the Paley Center’s commitment to presenting unique exhibits that lift the curtain on the creative process behind the most influential shows on television.”

As more studios and networks expand their Emmy campaigns to include exhibits, the Paley Center has become a popular venue for contenders. Earlier, 20th Century Fox TV took over the Paley Center’s lobby to promote FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” That exhibit celebrated designer Melissa Toth designs, and per the studio, was visited by over 16,000 people.