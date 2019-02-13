‘Star Trek’ Animated Kids Show in the Works at Nickelodeon

The new “Star Trek” universe could be expanding beyond CBS All Access.

Variety has learned that CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating for a new “Star Trek” animated series aimed at kids.

Plot details on the new series are being kept under wraps, but it hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Hagemans are known for their work on animated shows such as “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu” and “Trollhunters.” They also worked on the story for the films “Hotel Transylvania,” “The Lego Movie,” and “The Lego Ninjago Movie.” They are repped by WME and Underground Management.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the first new “Star Trek” TV project to debut outside of All Access with an eye for it to serve as a tent pole series at Nickelodeon. The series would mark a major get for new Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins, who was brought in in October to lead the kid-centric Viacom brand amid declining linear ratings and shifting viewing habits.

This is also the second animated “Star Trek” project to be announced. All Access gave a two-season order to the adult animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” in October, with that show being created by “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan. It will focus on the the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

CBS TV Studios has been steadily building out its slate of “Star Trek” projects since the launch of “Star Trek: Discovery” in September 2017. Producer Alex Kurtzman signed a five-year deal at the studio last summer to oversee all “Star Trek” TV projects.

In addition to the Nickelodeon series, “Lower Decks,” and “Discovery,” All Access is currently prepping a series that will see the return of Patrick Stewart as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and is developing a drama centered on Michelle Yeoh’s “Discovery” character and her work for the mysterious Section 31.