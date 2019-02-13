×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Trek’ Animated Kids Show in the Works at Nickelodeon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Trek logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The new “Star Trek” universe could be expanding beyond CBS All Access.

Variety has learned that CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating for a new “Star Trek” animated series aimed at kids.

Plot details on the new series are being kept under wraps, but it hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Hagemans are known for their work on animated shows such as “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu” and “Trollhunters.” They also worked on the story for the films “Hotel Transylvania,” “The Lego Movie,” and “The Lego Ninjago Movie.” They are repped by WME and Underground Management.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the first new “Star Trek” TV project to debut outside of All Access with an eye for it to serve as a tent pole series at Nickelodeon. The series would mark a major get for new Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins, who was brought in in October to lead the kid-centric Viacom brand amid declining linear ratings and shifting viewing habits.

This is also the second animated “Star Trek” project to be announced. All Access gave a two-season order to the adult animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” in October, with that show being created by “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan. It will focus on the the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

CBS TV Studios has been steadily building out its slate of “Star Trek” projects since the launch of “Star Trek: Discovery” in September 2017. Producer Alex Kurtzman signed a five-year deal at the studio last summer to oversee all “Star Trek” TV projects.

In addition to the Nickelodeon series, “Lower Decks,” and “Discovery,” All Access is currently prepping a series that will see the return of Patrick Stewart as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and is developing a drama centered on Michelle Yeoh’s “Discovery” character and her work for the mysterious Section 31.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Vernon Sanders Jennifer Salke Albert Chang

    Amazon's Jennifer Salke Talks Global Programming Strategy

    Amazon has a firm grip on online shoppers. Now it is broadcasting its goals to expand its reach globally through television and movies. “International productions are such an important of our business,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Wednesday. The studio arm of the e-commerce and [...]

  • Star Trek logo

    'Star Trek' Animated Kids Show in the Works at Nickelodeon

    The new “Star Trek” universe could be expanding beyond CBS All Access. Variety has learned that CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating for a new “Star Trek” animated series aimed at kids. Plot details on the new series are being kept under wraps, but it hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Hagemans [...]

  • 'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere

    Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Satan in Amazon's 'Good Omens'

    Neil Gaiman revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will play Satan in the Amazon series adaptation of “Good Omens.” Gaiman said that Cumberbatch’s Prince of Darkness will be “a giant, animated Satan” who appears “400 foot high.” The “Sherlock” star will appear in episode 6 of the series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that [...]

  • Jason Katims Variety Facetime Interview

    Fox Orders Drama Pilot From Annie Weisman, Jason Katims

    Fox has picked up a drama pilot based on the Australian series “Sisters” that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims. In the untitled drama, only child Julia Beckley has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of [...]

  • Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series

    Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series From Seven Countries

    Aiming to ramp up its premium international content, Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the production of 17 new original series from Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Mexico. These include “The Power,” a British contemporary thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling science-fiction novel; “El Presidente,” a Mexican crime series inspired by the 2015 corruption [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

    Amazon has picked up a third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Produced by Paramount Television, “Jack Ryan” was given a two-season order by Salke’s predecessor Roy Price in 2016. Season one premiered last year to primarily [...]

  • RC6BDF Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel

    Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

    Amazon Studios announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour that it has inked an overall deal with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. “Amy and Dan have a remarkable partnership, grounded in their complete trust in each other and evidenced by the magic they create on-screen — especially with revolutionary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad