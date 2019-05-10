×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Fox

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
STAR: L-R: Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O'Grady in the "Square One" episode of STAR airing Wednesday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: Wilford Harewood/FOX.
CREDIT: Wilford Harewood

Star” has been canceled after three seasons at Fox.

The musical drama from Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy told the story of three girls’ rise to fame. It starred Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott.

Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist were executive producers; Gist was also the showrunner. The series was a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment.

The show was one of two Daniels had at Fox, the other being “Empire.” “Empire” was recently renewed for a sixth season despite the controversy surrounding series star Jussie Smollett. Smollet’s contract with the show has been extended but there are currently no plans for him to return for the show’s new season.

Earlier today, Fox also canceled freshman drama “The Passage” and comedy “The Cool Kids,” while “Lethal Weapon” was also canceled after three seasons. In addition to “Empire,” the network has renewed “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.” New series orders for the 2019-20 television season include dramas “Deputy,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” and the Untitled Annie Weisman/Jason Katims series, live-action comedy “Outmatched” and animated comedies “Duncanville,” “The Great North” and “Bless the Harts.”

Related

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Jeff Glor attends the 2019 White

    Jeff Glor Signs Off From 'CBS Evening News'

    Jeff Glor devoted the final few seconds of “CBS Evening News” on Friday to a story that’s not often told to his viewers: Dozens of staffers help him put together the program each night. Glor would have been well within his rights to take a few moments to reflect on his tenure at the long-running [...]

  • STAR: L-R: Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest,

    'Star' Canceled After Three Seasons at Fox

    “Star” has been canceled after three seasons at Fox. The musical drama from Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy told the story of three girls’ rise to fame. It starred Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott. Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist were executive producers; Gist was also [...]

  • BLINDSPOT -- "The One Where Jane

    'Blindspot' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at NBC

    NBC has ordered a fifth and final season of “Blindspot.” The series stars Jaimie Alexander as a woman who initially crawled out of a duffel bag in the middle of New York City, completely naked except for the tattoos that covered almost every inch of her body. The tattoos were codes, and she worked with [...]

  • Jordan Peele JJ Abrams

    Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams HBO Series to Shoot in Georgia, Make Charitable Donation

    The upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country” will continue shooting in Georgia as planned, but will donate money from the production to two charities. “Lovecraft Country” is being executive produced by Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner as well as JJ Abrams and Bad Robot Producitons. “Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green will write and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad