‘Star’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Fox

“Star” has been canceled after three seasons at Fox.

The musical drama from Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy told the story of three girls’ rise to fame. It starred Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott.

Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist were executive producers; Gist was also the showrunner. The series was a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment.

The show was one of two Daniels had at Fox, the other being “Empire.” “Empire” was recently renewed for a sixth season despite the controversy surrounding series star Jussie Smollett. Smollet’s contract with the show has been extended but there are currently no plans for him to return for the show’s new season.

Earlier today, Fox also canceled freshman drama “The Passage” and comedy “The Cool Kids,” while “Lethal Weapon” was also canceled after three seasons. In addition to “Empire,” the network has renewed “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.” New series orders for the 2019-20 television season include dramas “Deputy,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” and the Untitled Annie Weisman/Jason Katims series, live-action comedy “Outmatched” and animated comedies “Duncanville,” “The Great North” and “Bless the Harts.”