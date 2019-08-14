‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Series in Development at NBC

NBC is developing a series adaptation of the 1980s film “St. Elmo’s Fire.”
Josh Berman is attached to write and executive produce.
More to come…
It was good news and bad news for leading Spanish-language media company Univision, which reported a further slide in earnings in its second quarter financial report. However, the company has seen its best upfront in four years, said CEO Vince Sadusky in an earnings call, noting a sales spike in the “mid-single digits” for its [...]
Stuart Varney has seen many things during his nearly four decades as a business journalist. But Wednesday’s stock-market moves made even him take pause. “I’ve seen volatility before, and this is quite extreme,” he says, after having wrapped a broadcast during which the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 700 points. “There’s no question about it.” [...]
In a realignment of its divisions, AMC Networks is bringing AMC Studios into the entertainment networks group fold, expanding the purview of current entertainment networks head Sarah Barnett. Current head of programming for the networks and the studio, David Madden, will step down later in August. The move elevates Barnett, a television executive who has [...]
Elizabeth Perkins has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox holiday series “A Moody Christmas.” Perkins will play Ann, the matriarch of the Moody family. She joins previously announced cast member Denis Leary, who will play Moody patriarch Sean Sr. The single-cam comedy follows Dan Moody as he returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional [...]
HBO’s new comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones,” about a famous family of televangelists whose dysfunction runs far deeper than its Christianity, seems to exist in its own time and place. Set in present-day Texas, the inspiration for the Gemstone family — played by John Goodman, series creator Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine — [...]
Just a few years ago streaming services didn’t even produce reality series, but this year Netflix landed five Emmy nominations in four reality/competition categories and sparked buzz (and viewer joy) that may encourage linear networks to take more chances in the increasingly crowded reality space. “With the amount of shows we’ve rolled out collectively, it [...]
“2 Dope Queens” star Phoebe Robinson is getting into the interview business. Comedy Central has ordered an interview show from the multi-talented stand-up comedian. The order consists of 10 half-hour episodes during which Robinson will interview guests one-on-one. The projects represents the first to emerge from Robinson’s recently formed production company, Tiny Reparations. “This show [...]