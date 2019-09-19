×
‘Spoonbenders’ Adaptation From Stephen Falk Lands at Showtime With Production Commitment

Berlanti Productions has set up the one-hour drama “Spoonbenders” at Showtime with a pilot production commitment, Variety has learned.

The project is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daryl Gregory. It is about The Amazing Telemachus Family, a traveling family magic act that happened to be made up of people with actual magic powers and the tragedy that finds them 25 years later. They are forced to reunite when old debts, long-running grudges, the mob, and the CIA all come looking for them.

Stephen Falk will serve as writer and executive producer on “Spoonbenders” with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive producing via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television, where Beralnti Productions is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Falk most recently created the FXX series “You’re The Worst,” which ended after five seasons earlier this year. Falk was also a writer and co-executive producer on the acclaimed Showtime series “Weeds,” teaming up with “Weeds” creator Jenji Kohan again when he worked on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

“Spoonbenders” marks the latest in a never-ending string of projects for Berlanti. Back in May, it was announced that he would have a record 18 live-action scripted series ordered for the 2019 calendar year, breaking the previous record of 10 that he set in 2017. This coming broadcast season alone, the superproducer will have three new shows on the air: “Prodigal Son” at Fox and The CW’s “Batwoman” and “Katy Keene.” Berlanti is also producing “The Flight Attendant” with Kaley Cuoco at HBO Max in addition to his numerous other series.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Showtime had given a pilot order to the survival drama “Yellowjackets.” The network also recently passed on a prequel series for “The Kingkiler Chronicle.” Showtime is currently working on a series adaptation of the “Halo” video game franchise, with Pablo Schreiber set to star in the role of Master Chief. It was also announced that Showtime had given a script-to-series order to a series adaptation of “Gormenghast,” an adaption of Mervyn Peake’s fantasy book series of the same name.

