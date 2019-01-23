‘Splitting Up Together’ Creator Emily Kapnek Inks Overall Deal at ABC Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer and producer Emily Kapnek has signed a three-year overall deal at ABC Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kapnek most recently developed the ABC single-cam comedy series “Splitting Up Together,” which is based on the Danish series “Bedre skilt end aldrig.” She was previously under an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, which produces “Splitting Up Together.”

“For so many reasons, this move is the natural choice for me,” Kapnek said. “I’m thrilled to be joining Patrick Moran, Amy Hartwick and the rest of the ABC Studios team in this exciting new chapter. I look forward to branching out creatively– both in the one hour and cable/streaming space– as well as revisiting my early roots in animation.”

Under her new deal, Kapnek will create new projects as well as supervise and produce projects from other writers and creators under her Piece of The Pie banner with a new executive to be named at a later date.

“Emily is one of the most creative voices working in comedy today,” said Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios. “We’re excited to bring her unique talent to ABC Studios and develop series across multiple platforms. There’s really no limit to what she can do.”

Kapnek previously created and executive produced the ABC shows “Suburgatory” and “Selfie.” She also created the Nickelodeon animated series “As Told by Ginger.” Her other credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “Hung,” “Rocket Power,” and “Hercules.”

She is repped by UTA and Ken Richman