‘Splitting Up Together’ Canceled After Two Seasons at ABC

“Splitting Up Together” as has been canceled after two seasons at ABC.

The family comedy centered on a couple (played by Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson) who decided to cohabitate after separating. Things got more complicated in the second season when they realized they still had feelings for each other and wanted to give their relationship a second chance, but a new baby from a relationship he had while they were separated was in the mix.

The series, which was created by Emily Kapnek, also starred Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas. Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen, and Hella Joof also serve as executive producers alongside Kapnek. DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Kapnek’s Piece of Pie Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The second season was the second lowest rated scripted series for the network, averaging 2.77 total million live viewers and a 0.66 in the 18-49 demographic.

ABC previously renewed family comedies “The Conners” and “Modern Family, as well as dramas “A Million Little Things, “The Good Doctor” and “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” for its 2019-20 lineup. The network also canceled the comedy “The Kids Are Alright” earlier today along with the drama “The Fix.”