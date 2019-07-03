Little Mix, Spice Girls Stars Join Maisie Williams on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’

The Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall will be guest judges on the upcoming U.K. version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for the BBC. The pop pair will join “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams, who has already been announced as a guest judge.

Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be the regular celebrity judges the show, which will launch on the BBC Three online channel this fall. The U.S. version of the show is on VH1 and Netflix in the U.K.

“I just love how drag encourages people to be exactly who they are,” said Horner, who has been on the road with the Spice Girls on their reunion tour. “This show has brought so much joy and pride to people all over the world, I can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing queens representing the U.K. in this first ever series.”

Thirlwall is preparing for Little Mix’s latest U.K. tour. “I love absolutely everything about drag,” she said. “I love that it’s art. I love how fabulous it is, how fun it is, I love that you can transform your body into a fantastic beautiful woman… the whole thing! I just wish in my next life I can be a drag queen.”

Her band mate Jesy Nelson is also set to be on BBC Three soon, in a one-off documentary about mental health issues and social media.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is produced by World of Wonder.