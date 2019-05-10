‘Speechless’ Canceled After Three Seasons at ABC

“Speechless” has been canceled after three seasons at ABC.

The single-camera comedy centered on the middle class DiMeo family. Maya DiMeo (Minnie Driver) is a mother who will do anything for her children, especially eldest son JJ (Micah Fowler), who has cerebral palsy. Although she is attempting to get her own business of accessible clothing off the ground, she is also deeply focused on JJ’s future, as he graduated from high school in the third season finale and wants to pursue film school.

In addition to Driver and Fowler, “Speechless” starred Cedric Yarbrough, John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy. Scott Silveri created the series and served as showrunner; Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also executive produced. The series was produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.

“Speechless” has been a solid part of the Alphabet’s family comedy lineup for the past few years, although this season it has ranked the lowest rated of the network’s scripted series, averaging 2.3 million total live viewers and a 0.49 in the 18-49 demo.

Fellow ABC comedies “Splitting Up Together” and “The Kids Are Alright” were also canceled Friday as the network clears room for its incoming crop of new shows for the 2019-2020 season.