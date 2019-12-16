×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Special’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Special Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has renewed the comedy series “Special” for a second season.

Based on Ryan O’Connell’s book ‘I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,’ the series centers on a gay man (O’Connell) with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel will return as series regulars alongside O’Connell. Netflix has ordered eight episodes for the show’s second season.

O’Connell serves as writer and executive producer on the series in addition to starring. For Season 2, Warner Horizon Scripted Television will join Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Stage 13 and That’s Wonderful Productions as producers of the series. Jim Parsons, Eric Norsoph and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers for That’s Wonderful, with Anna Dokoza also executive producing. The series is also produced by Campfire.

The first season of “Special” debuted on Netflix in April. The series picked up four Emmy nominations for its first season, including best short form series and best actor in a short form series for O’Connell. The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics, holding a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the show’s premiere, O’Connell said that he hoped the show would show a side of people with disabilities that is rarely seen on TV. “I think that comedy is the greatest hope to normalize disability because people don’t know how to act, they’re really nervous around disability, and I think giving them permission to laugh it makes everyone feel more at ease,” he said. “Disabled people are strong, powerful people and they need to be included in the conversation.”

More TV

  • David Muir World News Tonight

    ABC News, Apple News Strike Election Coverage Content Alliance

    ABC News and Apple News are teaming up to provide news coverage of the 2020 election. Starting with the February 7 Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, Apple News, will start to feature news videos and live-streaming coverage from ABC News during key moments in the 2020 race for the White House, along with polling [...]

  • Special Netflix

    'Special' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the comedy series “Special” for a second season. Based on Ryan O’Connell’s book ‘I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,’ the series centers on a gay man (O’Connell) with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. Jessica [...]

  • Nicole Kidman Variety Cover Story 3

    HBO's LA Lakers Series, Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Selected for California Tax Credit

    The California Film Commission has chosen four new shows to receive tax credits through the Film & TV Tax Credit Program 2.0. Those shows are “The Dropout” (Searchlight TV), “Grease” (Paramount), “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Endeavor Content) starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, and “Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” (HBO) from executive producer Adam McKay. In [...]

  • Brexit Boris Johnson

    BBC Comes Under Fire From Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Government

    The BBC is finding itself in the cross hairs after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decisive win at the polls last week. Johnson’s Conservative Party, which has long complained of left-wing bias at the pubcaster, is reportedly planning to shun the BBC’s influential morning radio show, “Today,” which traditionally sets the agenda for the day’s media [...]

  • producer Lorenzo Mieli participate in the

    Fremantle Sets Up New Italian Development and Production Company, The Apartment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fremantle is expanding its footprint in Italy by setting up a new development and production company focused on high-end scripted content and headed by Lorenzo Mieli, the producer of such shows as “The New Pope” and “My Brilliant Friend.” The new company, called The Apartment, will sit alongside two other Fremantle units in a reconfiguration [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    COLA Announces California On-Location Awards Winners

    “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Dolemite is My Name,” and HBO’s “Ballers” are among the winners of this year’s COLA awards. The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other professionals who help facilitate on-location production across the Golden State. This year’s awards program was held at the Universal Hilton. Finalists and winners are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad