Spain’s Fasten Films Nabs Remake Rights to Argentine Series ‘The Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based company Fasten Films has optioned Spanish and Portuguese adaptation rights to Argentine suspense series “La chica que limpia” (“The Cleaning Lady”).

The deal was negotiated with Argentine distributors RM Vistar and GlowStar, who jointly handle the format’s international sales.

A Mexican remake of the series is being produced by Turner Latin America, alongside BTF Media, aimed for a 2020 release in Latin America via Space. WB also optioned English-language adaptation rights for the U.S.

Created by Córdoba-based Jaque Content and executive produced by Paola Suárez, the original series launched in 2017 on Cine.ar Play, the VOD platform run by Incaa Argentine film and TV institute.

It won a Martín Fierro Federal Award for best series and was pre-selected to the International Emmy Awards in 2018.

Written by Lucas Combina, Gretas Molas and Irene Gissara, the series turns on Rosa, a single mother forced to become the cleaning lady for the crime organization. Her ability to spotlessly clean any crime scene keeps them safe from the police until investigating detectives decide to follow the chemicals. Although she understands the immorality of her work, she justifies her acts since she needs to support her sick son.

“The international interest of the format lies in the universal concept of a very strong female character that one day finds herself in a extreme situation, such as cleaning up crime scenes – with the motivation of saving her son from a serious illness. The idea of what a mother would do for a son is understood in any culture,” Paola Suárez said.

Last year, in a strategic move, Suárez created Jaque Content México, the Mexico City-located arm of her production house Jaque Content Argentina.

Founded by Adrián Monés, a former producer at Barcelona’s mini-major Filmax, Fasten Films co-produced Emmy winner Justin Webster’s non-fiction series “The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy,” about the death of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman, just as he promised to produce proof of Argentine president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s collusion with Iranian terrorists.