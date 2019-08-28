TV News Roundup: ‘South Side’ Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

In today’s roundup, Comedy Central renews “South Side” for a second season and Disney Channel sets an Oct. 4 release date for its interactive live special “Just Roll With IT: You Decide Live.”

DATES

The four-part HBO/Sky limited series “Catherine the Great,” starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, will debut Oct. 21 on HBO. Mirren plays the titular Russian empress and Clarke play her lover, Grigory Potemkin.

Disney Channel will premiere the Halloween-themed special “Just Roll With IT: You Decide LIVE!” on Friday, Oct. 4. The special will mix scripted and improv comedy with an interactive twist. Viewers can vote on plot points real time via the DisneyNOW app or DisneyNOW.com and the actors have to react accordingly.

FIRST LOOKS

Starz released the official trailer for its original docu-series “Leavenworth,” a true crime series about Clint Lorance, who is serving a 19-year murder sentence at the titular prison. The series premieres on Sunday, October 20th at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has greenlit the competition series “Top Elf” and given a 10-episode order to the hidden camera show “The Substitute.” “Top Elf,” which begins production in September on five one-hour episodes, features kid contestants with extraordinary building and design skills competing for the coveted title of Top Elf. Hidden camera prank show “The Substitute” features stars who are transformed by a team of Hollywood special effects artists to go undercover as professionals in various fields, surprising unsuspecting kids in schools, camps and other locations. During the reveal at the end of the day, each organization receives a $25,000 donation.

RENEWALS

Comedy Central has renewed the scripted comedy “South Side” for a 10-episode second season. The show follows the lives of residents of the working class neighborhood Englewood in the south side of Chicago.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Major League Soccer’s championship match will return to the ABC Television Network for the first time since 2008 when ESPN presents the 2019 MLS Cup on Sunday, November 10 at 3 p.m. ET. The match will also be streamed live on both the ESPN and ABC apps.