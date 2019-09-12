×
‘South Park’ Renewed Through Season 26 at Comedy Central

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Comedy Central

Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and co. are far from done with their shenanigans yet.

Comedy Central has renewed “South Park” for three more seasons, taking it to a record-breaking 26th season and at least 327 episodes. Season 23 of the longest-running scripted cable series is set to premiere on Sept. 25.

The show, which follows a group of four boys and their friends living in the small town of South Park, Colo., will hit the 300th episode milestone during the upcoming season. It will still trail “The Simpsons” by four seasons in terms of the longest-running animated series of all time.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” joked creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in a statement. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent Alterman and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

Parker and Stone will continue to write, direct and edit every episode of “South Park,” as they have since the series premiered back in 1997.

“’South Park’ is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. “If humanity is still intact in 1,000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the executive producers on the series. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Chris Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

