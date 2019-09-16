×

Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins to Lead Quibi Thriller Series

Sophie Turner has found her first TV role post-“Game of Thrones.”

The British actress, who is nominated at this year’s Emmys for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO mega-hit, is set to star alongside “Straight Outta Compton” actor Corey Hawkins in a thriller series in the works at Quibi.

Titled “Survive,” the series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel, and follows Jane (Turner), who has to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. Paul (Hawkins) is the only other remaining survivor and together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in ‘Survive’ for Quibi,” said Turner. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

The series hails from EMH Consulting Group, Inc, and Gunpowder & Sky. Mark Pellington will direct the series, with Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar on board to write. Abate, Cary Granat and Ed Jones will produce, while Van Toffler, Floris Bauer and Barry Barclay will executive produce for Gunpowder & Sky.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

The platform has been going through some turbulence in its executive ranks, with Janice Min and Tim Connolly both exiting their roles in the last month.

