Sophia Lillis to Lead Netflix’s ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Adaptation

“Sharp Objects” and “It” star Sophia Lillis has been cast in the lead role for Netflix’s upcoming YA series “I Am Not Okay With This Series.”

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel, “I Am Not Okay With This Series” hails from “The End of the F***ing World” creator Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of “Stranger Things,” and follows a teenage girl with mysterious powers.

Lillis will play the central character Sydney, who is described as awkward and smart with a dry, witty, sardonic sense of humor. Though Sydney views herself as painfully average, she is far from it, as she discovers she has telekinetic powers which may prove to be problematic.

The streamer has also announced that Wyat Oleff, Sofia Bryant and Kathleen Rose Perkins will all join the cast as series regulars.

Oleff will play Stanley Barber, Sydney’s neighbor and the polar opposite of a jock, Bryant will Dina, Sydney’s effervescent, happy, pretty, loud and funny, badass best friend, and Rose Perkins will Maggie, Sydney’s mother who works long hours at the local diner and has been raising her two kids on her own since the death of her husband.

The Netflix series will run to eight installments, with Entwistle directing. His co-creator is Christy Hall will write and executive produce. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry will exec produce for 21 Laps.

Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis will play recurring parts as Sydney’s brother and Dina’s boyfriend respectively.