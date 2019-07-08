Sony and SPI International Strike Deal for Film1 Movie Channels in the Netherlands

SPI International has acquired the Film1 premium movie channel brand in the Netherlands from Sony Pictures Television.

Sony acquired the channels in 2015 from Liberty Global. It said a year ago that it was launching a branded Film1 streaming service in the Netherlands with titles including “Blade Runner 2049” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” It was Sony’s first OTT service in Western Europe.

The U.S. firm then told local pay TV operators earlier this year that it was stopping the Film1 linear services, but the brand has now been snapped up by SPI International, which said it will run four Film1-branded pay-TV movie services: Film1 Premiere, Film1 Drama, Film1 Action, and Film1 Family. It will also operate the associated on-demand services.

SPI operates movie channels internationally including its flagship FilmBox channel. The lineup of movies on the Film1 services is expected to alter under SPI International’s ownership. Without breaking out details, it said the Film1 channels will offer a variety of premium films and the channels will run without advertising.

“Through the addition of the Film1 brands to our diverse suite of linear channels and state of the art digital services, we are proud to share our extensive selection of premium content with all movie lovers in the Netherlands,” said Berk Uziyel, CEO of SPI International.