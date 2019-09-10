×

‘Songland’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

SONGLAND -- "Jonas Brothers" -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
NBC has renewed the unscripted  series “Songland” for a second season.

The series takes an inside look at the creative process behind songwriting, and each episode provides one up-and-coming songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a major artist and released immediately after the episode airs worldwide. The show features producer-mentors Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic and a Grammy Award-winning producer, Ester Dean Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, and Shane McAnally, Grammy-winning songwriter and producer. Season 1 guest recording artists have included the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion, and Leona Lewis.

Audrey Morrissey executive produces along with director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall serves as producer along with Ryan Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky. “Songland” is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment, and 222 Productions.

So far this summer, “Songland” is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

“Songland” joined fellow NBC unscripted summer favorites like “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior,” and fellow freshman show “Bring the Funny” when it debuted back in late May.

