Sofia Vergara Meets With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Producer Fremantle on Overall Deal Hunt

Sofia Vergara
Making the rounds for a new overall talent deal, “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara met with producer Fremantle this week to discuss opportunities including a judge slot on “America’s Got Talent,” Variety has learned.

Vergara’s current pact with ABC, home to “Modern Family” for 11 seasons, expires in 2020. Insiders said Vergara sat for a general meeting with numerous opportunities on the table, including one of two vacant judges’ chairs on “AGT.”

The production, which airs on NBC, is on an active hunt following the ouster of judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough — all while a third party investigation is underway following a Variety report about a pervasive culture of toxicity that preceded Union and Hough’s exit.

Spokespeople for Fremantle and Vergara had no comment.

Vergara is in the midst of filming the final season of “Modern Family” on ABC, and has been taking meetings across Hollywood for opportunities, including streaming giant Netflix, said another insider. She’s earned four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations each for playing Gloria Delgado Pritchett on the beloved series.

Earlier this week, Union publicly addressed the alleged workplace inequalities on “America’s Got Talent” for the first time.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience,” Union said during a female empowerment and inclusivity panel in New York.

On the film side, Vergara’s most recent role was in the 2019 baseball drama “Bottom of the 9th,” in which she starred opposite Joe Manganiello. Her Latino-centered production company RAZE, which she co-launched with Luis Balaguer and Emiliano Calemzuk, is currently in production on “Maradonna: Blessed Dream,” a series about the legendary soccer player. The company also struck several production and development deals with Netflix, Hulu and TNT back in 2018.

News of Vergara’s meeting was first reported by TMZ.

