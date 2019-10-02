×

‘Snowpiercer’ Series Moves Back to TNT From TBS

Snowpiercer
In a case of whiplash worthy of a speeding train, the “Snowpiercer” series is now moving back to TNT, the cabler announced Wednesday.

It was announced earlier this year that the show was moving to TBS after it had been in development at TNT for years. The show will now debut on TNT in spring 2020. At the time of the TBS move, it was also announced that the show had been given a Season 2 renewal.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as ‘Obliterated’), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

There have been serious questions of late as to exactly what the brand identity of TBS and TNT will be now that WarnerMedia is preparing to launch streaming platform HBO Max. TNT has been focused on scripted dramas for the past few years, though the network’s current drama offerings are growing slim. “Claws” was recently renewed for a final season, with that show and “Animal Kingdom” being TNT’s only current originals on the air prior to this most recent “Snowpiercer” announcement. The dramas “Raised by Wolves,” “Tell Me Your Secrets” (formerly “Deadlier Than the Male”), and “The Angel of Darkness” are all in the works at TNT, though none of those currently have a premiere date.

“Snowpiercer” has had a long and fraught road to the small screen. The show was first put into development in 2015, ordered to pilot in 2016, and ordered to series in 2018. Original showrunner and series creator Josh Friedman left the show last January, with Graeme Manson taking over as showrunner. After that, Scott Derrickson, the pilot’s original director, did not return for the pilot’s reshoots, citing creative differences with Manson’s new vision for the show. James Hawes came onboard to direct the reshoots last July.Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1,001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Manson, Hawes. Matthew O’Connor, Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Manson, who wrote the first episode of the series, will return as showrunner for Season 2.

