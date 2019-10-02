‘Snowpiercer’ Series Moves Back to TNT From TBS

In a case of whiplash worthy of a speeding train, the “Snowpiercer” series is now moving back to TNT, the cabler announced Wednesday.

It was announced earlier this year that the show was moving to TBS after it had been in development at TNT for years. The show will now debut on TNT in spring 2020. At the time of the TBS move, it was also announced that the show had been given a Season 2 renewal.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as ‘Obliterated’), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

There have been serious questions of late as to exactly what the brand identity of TBS and TNT will be now that WarnerMedia is preparing to launch streaming platform HBO Max. TNT has been focused on scripted dramas for the past few years, though the network’s current drama offerings are growing slim. “Claws” was recently renewed for a final season, with that show and “Animal Kingdom” being TNT’s only current originals on the air prior to this most recent “Snowpiercer” announcement. The dramas “Raised by Wolves,” “Tell Me Your Secrets” (formerly “Deadlier Than the Male”), and “The Angel of Darkness” are all in the works at TNT, though none of those currently have a premiere date.