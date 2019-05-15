×
‘Snowpiercer’ Series Moves to TBS With Season 2 Renewal

The long-gestating “Snowpiercer” series is on the move.

WarnerMedia announced Wednesday ahead of their upfront presentation that the series, based on the 2013 film of the same name (pictured above), will now air on TBS instead of TNT as originally planned. In addition, the series has been renewed for a second season well ahead of its planned spring 2020 debut.

The move to TBS comes despite the fact that for the past several years, TBS has defined itself as a comedy brand with shows like “The Last OG,” “Search Party,” and “Angie Tribeca,” the last of which was recently canceled. TNT, meanwhile, has focused on dramas like “The Alienist” and “Animal Kingdom.”

Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS’ entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals and first-class acting,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TBS and TNT. “We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political and environmental issues.”

Related

“Snowpiercer” has had a long and fraught road to the small screen. The show was first put into development in 2015, ordered to pilot in 2016, and ordered to series in 2018. Original showrunner and series creator Josh Friedman left the show last January, with Graeme Manson taking over as showrunner. After that, Scott Derrickson, the pilot’s original director, did not return for the pilot’s reshoots, citing creative differences with Manson’s new vision for the show. James Hawes came onboard to direct the reshoots last July.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand. and Jaylin Fletcher. Rowan Blanchard has been elevated to series regular for the second season.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Manson, Hawes. Matthew O’Connor, Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Manson will return as showrunner for Season 2.

