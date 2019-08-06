‘Snowfall’ Renewed for Season 4 at FX

“Snowfall” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX.

The announcement, which was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, comes after series co-creator John Singleton died in April at age 51 due to a stroke.

Season 4 of the series is slated to debut in 2020. The series is currently in the midst of its third season, with the season finale set to air in September.

Snowfall has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The acclaimed drama series created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron will return to FX in 2020.

The series deals with the crack cocaine epidemic that swept through South Central Los Angeles in the 1980s. It stars Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Marcus Henderson, Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Emily Rios, and Angela Lewis.

Singleton created “Snowfall” along with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. All three executive produce along with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Walter Mosley. Andron serves as showrunner. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris,” said Grad. “We are grateful to Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”