Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says She’s ‘Retiring’ From ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki Jersey Shore
CREDIT: MTV

The fist-pumping and GTL days are over. Nicole Polizzi — aka Snooki — says she’s retiring from “Jersey Shore.”

“I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore,'” Snooki said on Friday’s episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.” “I am not coming back for ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 4, if there is one. The main reason is I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying like three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.”

Polizzi became a mother in 2012, welcoming Lorenzo Dominic LaValle with now-husband Jionni LaValle. She gave birth to her third child in May.

The reality star’s decision comes amid a feud with co-star Angelina Pivarnick about a speech made at Pivarnick’s wedding. Polizzi cited the show’s penchant for drama as another reason she wanted to retire.

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time. I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person and lately, on the show, it’s just been very drama,” the 32-year-old said. “For me, I don’t want that, and I’m not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that’s the result of it. I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as. If I’m doing a reality show, I just want it to be fun and light-hearted, and lately it’s not like that, and the show is getting so dramatic.”

Polizzi added that her family has received death threats, something that she didn’t sign up for with the show.

“I love my roomies to death — they know that. I’m not going anywhere when it comes to them and them being my family,” Polizzi said. “I just need to move on from the show because I don’t like the direction it’s going in when it comes to the drama and the cattiness.”

“Jersey Shore” originally premiered on MTV in 2009, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. It inspired several spinoff series, the most recent being the ratings hit “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

MTV declined to comment on Polizzi’s remarks. Polizzi will be featured in the second half of the show’s third season, which will air next year, although the premiere date has not yet been set. It’s expected that “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” will be renewed for a fourth season.

  Snooki Jersey Shore

