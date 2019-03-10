×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘SNL’s’ Pete Davidson on Michael Jackson and R. Kelly: ‘You Just Have to Admit They’re Bad People’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

After the recent docuseries detailing sexual assault allegations about music icons Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson took to the “Weekend Update” desk to try to institute a rule that if you still want to listen to their music, “you just have to admit they’re bad people.”

“I’m not saying it’s an easy decision, I’m just saying you don’t know how good someone’s music really is until you find out they’re a pedophile. And the reason everybody’s so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music. If I found out Macklemore did some stuff, I’d be happy to free up the space on my iPhone,” he said.

Davidson did call Kelly a “monster” and say he “should go to jail forever.” But he also added that “if you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan? I don’t really see the difference — only one’s music is significantly better” and noted that it may be hard to consume most media the same way one always has as people’s fuller lives come into view.

“Once we start doing our research we’re not going to have much left because it seems like all really talented people are sick,” Davidson said.

Related

“Pretending these people never existed is maybe not the solution. The rule should be…you could appreciate their work, but you only if you admit what they did. You can buy a Mustang, but you have to say, ‘Henry Ford hated the Jews’ as you buckle in. The full sentence should be ‘Mark Wahlberg beat up an old Asian dude, and I would like one ticket to “Daddy’s Home 3″ please.’ Because if it’s that important to you, at least own it. I don’t ever need to see a Kevin Spacey movie again but if the CEO of Swisher Sweets turns out to be a cannibal, I can’t just change my whole life.”

Davidson said he created a plan and hopes the audience will follow him: “Any time any of us listen to a song or watch a movie made by an accused serial predator, you have to donate a dollar to a charity that helps sexual assault survivors.”

The comedian jokingly added that he has “already donated $142, and that’s just from the ‘Ignition’ remix alone.”

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Delivers Satire of

    'Saturday Night Live' Delivers Satire of Gayle King's R. Kelly Interview (Watch)

    One day after CBS News aired Gayle King’s sit-down with musician and accused sexual predator R. Kelly, “Saturday Night Live” delivered its own take on the interview. In the Mar. 9 cold open of the late-night NBC sketch show, cast member Leslie Jones portrayed King while cast member Kenan Thompson portrayed Kelly. Thompson as Kelly [...]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    SXSW: 'Good Omens' Team Talks Importance of 'Belief in Humanity' in Limited Series

    Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s “Good Omens” may center on the relationship between an angel (played by Michael Sheen) and a demon (played by David Tennant), but the show strives to reach out to everyone. “It’s about us — our flaws, that trust and belief in humanity. It’s probably what brings [...]

  • Neil Gaiman

    SXSW: Neil Gaiman Talks Casting 'Good Omens' Through Email

    When it came to getting the television adaptation of “Good Omens” right, author and showrunner Neil Gaiman mentally ran things by the ghost of his novel writing partner Terry Pratchett. Keeping it true to what he and Pratchett would have wanted was a “mad passion project.” “Normally if you are the writer in television, your [...]

  • Ramy Youssef in Hulu's Ramy

    TV Review: 'Ramy'

    A comedy based on Ramy Youssef’s life was never going to look quite like anything else on TV. Executive produced by Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and “Transparent” EP Bridget Bedard, “Ramy” turns a coming-of-age lens on the kind of man who rarely gets that kind of spotlight. Youssef’s onscreen persona (also named Ramy) is a first-generation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad