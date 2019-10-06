×

‘SNL’: Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in Impeachment Opener (Watch)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NBC

The second episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with another impeachment related sketch, this time taking place in the office of Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence (played by Beck Bennett) gathered Rudi Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) for a crisis meeting to decide how they’re going to deal with the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the President.

Later in the sketch, Matthew Broderick joined the party as Mike Pompeo, quipping that he is desperate to find an alternative country to live in in case the impeachment proceedings force him out of the U.S.

“Impeachment happens pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around, you might miss it,” said Broderick’s Pompeo, referencing the iconic line from Broderick’s career-making role in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The members of Trump’s inner circle brainstormed some ideas as to how to get out of the current impeachment predicament.

“We need to close ranks, like the Mafia,” suggested said McKinnon’s Giuliani.

“Except the Mafia was like smart, they didn’t go on Fox News and tell people the crimes before they did them,” replied Broderick’s Pompeo.

The assembled company decided that the one thing they needed to do was at least “get their stories straight.”

“Even if they’re not straight now, they could still be converted to straight right,” said Bennett’s Pence, referring to allegations leveled at the Vice President of being in favor of “conversion therapy.”

At one point, Giuliani left the VP’s office to go and appear on Fox news, before returning in Joker make up saying that he had killed Sean Hannity. The “Joker” film, which has drawn controversy for its violent scenes, hit theaters yesterday.

Trump’s senior policy advisor Steven Miller came in near the very end of the sketch to offer Pence some advice. Only he appeared in the form of a snake popping his head out of a basket, hissing to Pence about what his solution to the impeachment debacle might be.

Watch the full opening sketch below:

More TV

  • 'SNL': Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo

    'SNL': Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in Impeachment Opener (Watch)

    The second episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with another impeachment related sketch, this time taking place in the office of Vice President Mike Pence. Pence (played by Beck Bennett) gathered Rudi Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) for a crisis meeting to decided how they’re going to deal with the [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    NYCC TV News Roundup: 'Star Trek: Picard' Gets Premiere Date, Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, CBS All Access sets “Star Trek: Picard’s” premiere date and also releases a teaser for “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3. DATES CBS All Access announced that its second hour-long drama in the “Star Trek” universe, “Star Trek: Picard,” will premiere Jan. 23, 2020 on the streaming service. The new show [...]

  • Samantha Bee Writers Office

    Samantha Bee Talks 'Room for Improvement' in Voting Process, Debuts New App

    With impeachment proceedings for Donald Trump potentially on the horizon, comedian and talk show host Samantha Bee is taking careful note of just how many people are paying attention to political news and issues these days. “I’ve covered so many elections and I’ve never experienced the level of people caring and reading about it and [...]

  • 'Outlander' Season 5 Trailer Shows a

    'Outlander' Season 5 Trailer Shows a Guilt-Ridden Claire (Watch)

    The passionate love affair featured on Starz’ time-travel drama “Outlander” has drawn fans over the years. According to series star Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire, one half of that central romance, the fifth season will only continue to stoke those fires. “It’s wonderful to be able to play a relationship that keeps growing and growing, [...]

  • Mega hit Korean film Extreme Job

    'Extreme Job' Director Lee Byoung-heon Heads for 'Dream' TV Series

    Lee Byoung-heon, director of 2019 mega hit “Extreme Job,” will return to TV series making with upcoming sports drama “Dream.” Lee, who made his successful feature directorial debut with comedy “Twenty” in 2014, directed “Extreme Job” this year. The film grossed $117 million from 16.3 million admissions at the Korean box office, to become the [...]

  • Lew Dauber

    Character Actor Lewis Dauber Dies at 70

    Lewis Dauber, a character actor seen most recently in the Fox television series “Lethal Weapon,” died Thursday in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He was 70. Dauber first secured the role of Harry in the 1984 “AfterMash” before building a steady career of on-screen parts in both film and television. His acting career spans over two decades [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    'The Walking Dead' Third Show: Life a Decade After Zombie Apocalypse (Watch)

    Nearly a decade after the start of the zombie apocalypse as shown in “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” comes a third new drama in that universe. Although it is still untitled, the show has been in production and AMC just released a trailer for it. In it, a character named Iris (played [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad