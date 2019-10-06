‘SNL’: Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in Impeachment Opener (Watch)

The second episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with another impeachment related sketch, this time taking place in the office of Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence (played by Beck Bennett) gathered Rudi Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) for a crisis meeting to decide how they’re going to deal with the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the President.

Later in the sketch, Matthew Broderick joined the party as Mike Pompeo, quipping that he is desperate to find an alternative country to live in in case the impeachment proceedings force him out of the U.S.

“Impeachment happens pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around, you might miss it,” said Broderick’s Pompeo, referencing the iconic line from Broderick’s career-making role in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The members of Trump’s inner circle brainstormed some ideas as to how to get out of the current impeachment predicament.

“We need to close ranks, like the Mafia,” suggested said McKinnon’s Giuliani.

“Except the Mafia was like smart, they didn’t go on Fox News and tell people the crimes before they did them,” replied Broderick’s Pompeo.

The assembled company decided that the one thing they needed to do was at least “get their stories straight.”

“Even if they’re not straight now, they could still be converted to straight right,” said Bennett’s Pence, referring to allegations leveled at the Vice President of being in favor of “conversion therapy.”

At one point, Giuliani left the VP’s office to go and appear on Fox news, before returning in Joker make up saying that he had killed Sean Hannity. The “Joker” film, which has drawn controversy for its violent scenes, hit theaters yesterday.

Trump’s senior policy advisor Steven Miller came in near the very end of the sketch to offer Pence some advice. Only he appeared in the form of a snake popping his head out of a basket, hissing to Pence about what his solution to the impeachment debacle might be.

Watch the full opening sketch below: