‘SNL’ Cold Open Has Alec Baldwin’s Trump Rocking Out to Queen

The cold open for this week’s “Saturday Night Live” saw the Trump administration taking some liberties with a Queen classic.

Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump, letting America know that he is going to be taking it easy now that summer is nearly here. He then said he was going to do all of things he never has time for anymore: “golf, visiting friends in prison, and enjoying all the new tariffs from China.”

Trump then said he was on “cruise control” until being elected to his second term before launching into a rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Baldwin was joined by Aidy Bryant as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Cecily Strong as First Lady Melania Trump, and Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence. Other performers to appear included Chris Redd as Kanye West, Kenan Thompson as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and .

The “SNL” version of the song touched on some hot button issues, including the recent restrictive abortion laws passed in multiple southern states.

Related Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Join Emma Thompson in 'SNL' Mother's Day Monologue (Watch) Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

Finally, Robert De Niro returned as Special Counsel Robert Mueller, saying he had “something very important to say to the American people,” prompting Trump to jump in and say there was “no collusion, no obstruction!”