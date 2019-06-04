×
'Sneaky Pete' Canceled After Three Seasons at Amazon

"Sneaky Pete" is coming to an end.

The crime drama, which was co-created by Bryan Cranston and starred Giovanni Ribisi, has been canceled after three seasons on Amazon.

Sneaky Pete” centered around the titular criminal (Ribisi), who stole his cellmate’s identity and started living with and working for the man’s family of bail bondsmen after being released from prison. The series was primarily set in upstate New York, with much of the action also in and around New York City. It also starred Marin Ireland, Margo Martindale, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer, and Shane McRae.

Blake Masters was the showrunner on season 3, after taking over for Graham Yost. Cranston also executive produced along with James Degus. Moonshot Entertainment produced along with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. David Shore also co-created the series and served as the original showrunner before stepping down.

The series was originally worked up as a CBS pilot in 2015, before Sony TV shopped it around and found its home at Amazon. Season 3 premiered May 10.

In her review of season 1, Variety critic Sonia Saraiya said that the crime caper walks a “fascinating and ultimately successful line between grit and hijinks.”

“The show’s murderous sense of timing makes it feel like a Rube-Goldberg machine of episodic storytelling, where the audience is constantly imagining the many ways this precarious construction will fall to pieces,” Saraiya wrote.

