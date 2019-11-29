×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Smithsonian Channel Boards ‘Secrets of the Pyramid Builders’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Smithsonian Channel has boarded Ancient Egyptian documentary “Secrets of the Pyramid Builders” and will launch the series in the U.S.

The channel has signed on as a co-producer on the six-parter from Vivendi production and distribution arm Vivendi Entertainment and Pernel Media. The 4K documentary series was commissioned by Canal Plus in France, where it will be on its C8 and Planete channels.

The series will take viewers into the heart of the construction of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza. Shot in Morocco and Egypt, it will have drama and CGI reconstruction elements, as well as interviews with historians and experts.

There will also be a focus on the less-known story of the women and men who lived and worked in the shadow of the pyramid.

Smithsonian Channel prides itself on bringing ambitious programs to its audience,” said David Royle, the channel’s executive vice president and chief programming officer. “‘Secrets of the Pyramid Builders’ promises a dramatic and revelatory look at the people who engineered one of mankind’s greatest achievements and founded civilization as we know it.”

“‘We are delighted that Smithsonian Channel has come on board to co-produce ‘Secrets of the Pyramid Builders’ in a deal that will scale up this hugely ambitious docudrama to even further heights, as well as giving it a home in the U.S.,” added Samuel Kissous, president of Pernel Media.

Vivendi Entertainment is selling the series internationally and expects to close more deals soon.

More TV

  • Smithsonian Channel Boards ‘Secrets of the

    Smithsonian Channel Boards ‘Secrets of the Pyramid Builders’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Smithsonian Channel has boarded Ancient Egyptian documentary “Secrets of the Pyramid Builders” and will launch the series in the U.S. The channel has signed on as a co-producer on the six-parter from Vivendi production and distribution arm Vivendi Entertainment and Pernel Media. The 4K documentary series was commissioned by Canal Plus in France, where it [...]

  • The Knight Before Christmas,”

    Indie Producers Face a TV Movie Squeeze, but Streamers Are Looking to Buy

    When Hallmark Channel contacted American Cinema Intl. president Chevonne O’Shaughnessy about producing a movie set in the Amish community, she immediately sent an outline for one. ACI had already produced three Amish-themed movies for other outlets, so she figured she’d quickly be brought on board. But O’Shaughnessy says Hallmark didn’t call her back. And she couldn’t [...]

  • TC3_SM_060718_238A4600.cr2

    Fact or Fiction: What Did 'The Crown' Get Right in Season 3?

    The third season of “The Crown” premiered Nov. 17, jumping forward a few years into Queen Elizabeth II’s (now played by Olivia Colman) reign. Now following the royal family into the 1960s and ’70s, the Netflix drama sees their rule plagued by a Russian spy in Buckingham Palace, a massive amount of debt that can [...]

  • Mathieu Kassovitz (Malotru)

    France's Broadcasting Reform Bill Sets TV Networks Against Indie Producers

    With a long-gestating broadcasting reform bill looming in France, local TV groups such as Canal Plus and TF1 are gearing up to lobby hard and fight independent producers in order to increase IP ownership and retain rights for the series they finance. Under current agreements between producers guilds and TV groups, French TV networks like [...]

  • comcast-E.T.- commercial

    Comcast Brings 'E.T.' Back to Earth. He's Doing an Ad, Not a Sequel

    E.T., that beloved movie alien, has returned to Earth – to do a commercial. Comcast, the owner of the Universal movie studio that distributed the creature’s blockbuster 1982 film, has placed him in a new longform commercial for the company and its broadband, cable and satellite products. In the ad, which debuted during the Thursday [...]

  • Golden Globes Promo: NBC Touts Ricky

    Golden Globes Promo: NBC Leans Into Host Ricky Gervais' Unpredictability (WATCH)

    The Golden Globes are just a little more than a month away, which means NBC’s marketing campaign is kicking into high gear. The Peacock network began unveiling new promos during its coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday morning, leaning into the unpredictability of returning host Ricky Gervais. In the first spot, Gervais [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad