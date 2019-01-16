‘SMILF’ Creator Frankie Shaw Addresses Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Was Learning on the Go’

“SMILF” creator, showrunner, and star Frankie Shaw addressed the allegations of misconduct made against her during a new interview on Wednesday.

“This is my first time doing this job and we moved fast, and I was learning on the go and I’m just really grateful that I can take these lessons of being a more aware and in tune showrunner moving forward,” Shaw told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s “Today.”

“And I will say I am really proud of a lot of the work we did, you know?” she continued. “We had approximately 50% female crew in Boston. We had almost all women directors…[including] Kerry Washington.”

Rosie O’Donnell who stars in “SMILF,” added “It’s a beautiful set, I have to say. There is a family feel on the set and the great thing about Frankie is she addressed the stuff and the network did, and everybody is okay and here we go.”

As Variety reported in December, “SMILF” producer ABC Studios opened an investigation into Shaw after actress Samara Weaving raised concerns to O’Donnell and a director on the Showtime series after being asked to perform a sex scene in the nude with co-star Miguel Gomez during production on the show’s second season. Weaving also said that she had been made uncomfortable by Shaw’s behavior during production of a similar scene in Season 1, as Weaving had a no-nudity clause in her contract.

O’Donnell is said to have passed Weaving’s complaint on to an executive at Showtime, who in turn spoke with compliance officials at ABC Studios and Showtime. The complaint then triggered a human resources investigation at ABC Studios, where the show is produced, which concluded that there had been no wrongdoing on Shaw’s part. Weaving, however, was released from her contract at her request, and is not expected to join the show for a potential third season.