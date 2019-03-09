‘SMILF’ Canceled at Showtime After Two Seasons

“SMILF” is coming to an end at Showtime after two seasons.

The Season 2 finale on March 31 will now serve as the series finale.

“After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that ‘SMILF’ will not move forward for a third season,” the network said in a statement Friday. “The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31. We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of ‘SMILF,’ and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series.”

The cancellation comes after it was reported in December that “SMILF” producer ABC Studios opened an investigation into series creator, star, and showrunner Frankie Shaw after actress Samara Weaving raised concerns to cast member Rosie O’Donnell and a director on the Showtime series after being asked to perform a sex scene in the nude with co-star Miguel Gomez during production on the show’s second season. Weaving also said that she had been made uncomfortable by Shaw’s behavior during production of a similar scene in Season 1, as Weaving had a no-nudity clause in her contract.

More tocome…