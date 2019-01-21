×
Sky and Warner Bros. Alums Join ITV-Backed Production Company Possessed

Former Sky One and Sky Living programming chief Adam MacDonald has joined Possessed, and will be the ITV-owned production banner’s first chair. The U.K.-based unscripted producer has also hired Lesley Davies, former head of international production at Warner Bros. She will head up production.

The double hires follow a recommission  of gameshow “5 Gold Rings,” which was created by John de Mol’s Talpa and is produced by Possessed in the U.K. Free-to-air broadcaster ITV has placed a two-season order for more runs of the show. It is also faring well internationally, with versions in territories including France and Vietnam.

“From the very outset, Possessed has been defined by the originality of our ideas and the quality of our delivery,” said company founder Glenn Hugill. “Adam and Lesley joining up, followed by confirmation of a double recommission of ‘5 Gold Rings,’ speaks volumes as to just how far this exceptional team can go.”

MacDonald, who worked at Channel 4, ITV, and A&E prior to leaving Sky amid a commissioning shakeup, added: “I believe Glenn is one of the very best format developers and producers there is. I have always said that it would be great to work with each other again, so it was a perfect moment when Glenn invited me to join him and his hugely impressive team at Possessed.”

