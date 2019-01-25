×
Sky Takes German Drama 'Pagan Peak,' From Producers of 'Dark,' to U.K.

Pagan Peak

Sky will show “Pagan Peak” in the U.K., and Rai has acquired the high-concept series for Italy. Inspired by Scandi hit drama “The Bridge,” which has already been remade in several territories, the show hails from the producers of Netflix’s German-produced hit “Dark” and is an original for Sky in Germany. Beta Film is handling sales and, in addition to the U.K. and Italy deals, has closed agreements in several European territories and in Australia.

The series is produced by Endemol Shine-backed Wiedemann & Berg Television, which also made “The Lives of Others.” It bows Friday in Sky in Germany and Austria.

The series premiered at the Tribeca TV Festival. It follows German detective Ellie Stocker (Julia Jentsch), who has to team up with Austrian counterpart Gedeon Winter (Nicholas Ofczarek) to investigate a murder on the German-Austrian border. As they delve deeper into the case, they discover more crime scenes with symbolically posed victims, reminiscent of pagan rituals.

In Belgium, Telenet has acquired the show, and in the Netherlands it has gone to Ziggo. Another pay-TV deal sees it go to Canal Plus in Poland. Pubcaster Czech TV will take it to free TV in Czech Republic and SBS in Australia.

