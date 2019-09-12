Sky Studios Launches U.S. Post-Production Hub

Comcast-owned European pay-TV giant Sky has created The Hive, a U.S.-based production services hub. Based in New York and Knoxville, the unit will work on programming coming out of Sky’s fledgling production arm, Sky Studios, which is setting out to be one of the biggest production outfits in Europe. It will also work with third-parties.

Robert Twilley will move from his role as general manager of Sky-owned Jupiter Ent. to serve as president of The Hive.

Sky said The Hive will give producers access to more than 250 creative professionals specializing in areas such as casting, gear, wardrobe and set design, transcription, media management, staffing, human resources, finance, offline editing, graphics and final delivery.

“We already have over 50 shows in production across Europe, and the agile approach of The Hive will help us, and other producers, get great ideas and unique stories into production quicker,” said Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer of Sky Studios. “Under Robert’s leadership, The Hive will quickly become a vital resource for the industry, with ambitious plans for expansion.”

Added Twilley: “In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s crucial to balance cost-effective solutions with a first-in-class operation. The Hive provides producers the opportunity to put more money on screen, maintain their identity and grow their brand.”