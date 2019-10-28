Sky Studios Strikes Deals With ‘Agatha Raisin’ and ‘Stella Blomkvist’ Producers

Sky Studios has inked deals with Free@Last TV, producer of “Agatha Raisin,” and Sagafilm, the Iceland-based program-maker that counts “Stella Blomkvist” among its credits.

The deals cover development and distribution. The producers get money to work up their slates, Sky gets a pipeline of programming, and Sky’s sister company, NBCUniversal, will handle international sales of the resulting shows.

Drama producer Free@Last’s slate includes series “Lonely Boy – The Benny Hill Story” and Daphne du Maurier adaptation “The Flight of the Falcon.”

Sagafilm’s upcoming drama projects include “The Minister” and “Thin Ice,” which is a co-production with “Wallander” producer YellowBird.

Sky Studios is Comcast-owned Sky’s new content division. It is working across genres to generate programming for Sky’s family of channels. It has set out to become the biggest producer in Europe.

Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer at Sky Studios said: “Free@Last and Sagafilm are incredibly smart and creatively distinctive companies. We look forward to working with both teams to bring high quality and internationally attractive series to market.”

Sky has 34 dramas and 18 comedies in the works, including the high-finance drama “Devils” with Patrick Dempsey, and Jude Law-starrer “The New Pope,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.