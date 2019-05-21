×
Sky Draws Massive 3.8 Million U.K. Viewers to ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

CREDIT: HBO

British “Game of Thrones” fans flocked to Sky Monday night to deliver the pay-TV service overnight viewing figures for the season eight finale that surpassed the record numbers set by the season opener last month. “The Iron Throne,” which aired on Sky Atlantic in the U.K., scored the biggest overnight audience ever for a “Game of Thrones” finale in the U.K. with over 3.8 million British fans tuning in, a massive number for a pay-TV channel.

The result was up 26% on season seven’s final episode “The Dragon and the Wolf” which was a record for the fantasy drama at the time. Season eight opener “Winterfell” had delivered 3.4 million viewers in overnights in mid-April, giving Sky its then-biggest ever overnight audience.

Full consolidated figures across all Sky platforms, including on demand service Sky Go, will be announced in early June with the broadcaster anticipating significant increase in overall viewing figures. The episode is likely to set an overall ratings record for Sky.

Related

Sky told Variety that the average weekly audience for “Game of Thrones” season eight was 6.15 million, a massive 32% rise on season seven’s then-record 4.66 million weekly average.

The results are in line with the series’ record set in the U.S., where HBO drew an astonishing 19.3 million viewers across HBO, HBO Go, and HBO NOW.

Sky has an output deal with HBO with Sky Atlantic serving as the U.K. home of “Game of Thrones.”

The final season, and its finale, have divided fan opinion with one online petition, demanding the season be remade “with competent writers,” drawing a massive 1.4 million signatures to date.

More From Our Brands

