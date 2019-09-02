×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sky Italia Programming Chief on the Impact of Sky Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
ZeroZeroZero TV Show
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosa Hadit/Amazon Studios

Pan-European pay-TV giant Sky has hit Venice with two of its original series in tow, “The New Pope” and “ZeroZeroZero,” the only TV shows with premieres on the Lido this year. Both are Italy-based but conceived with global audiences in mind, and come from the new Sky Studios in-house production unit headed by Gary Davey.

Nicola Maccanico, Sky Italia’s executive vice president for programming and the managing director of the company’s Vision Distribution unit, which releases movies theatrically in Italy, spoke to Variety about Sky’s ambitions and investments in original content under its new owner, Comcast. (The interview has been edited for clarity and concision.)

How is Sky Studios going to impact Italian production?

It’s clear that we want to produce more and better content, and have more control and ownership of our content. But at the same time, we want this to be a single global strategy under a single structured oversight. The really big gamble for Sky Studios is the idea of a studio that is able to produce scripted content that can conquer the world, produced with a wide range of modalities, and which can achieve its full potential thanks to the intersection between a global strategic vision and the needs and strengths of local talents.

Related

How will Italian producers be impacted? Does this mean fewer strictly local productions?

Sky Studios is simply the acceleration of a process that Sky had already started in its various territories. It won’t be detrimental to the dynamics already at play in these territories, nor to the creation of local product, which we will continue to make. That said, we will be producing a greater amount of international product.

In its deals for international productions, will Sky demand to have all international rights? If so, are they willing to fully finance?

We are ready to do everything. The idea is to move as much as possible to build content from the outset, because in the new world, controlling content gives you a more solid rapport with your clients. The real risk is that you have a great rapport with your network of subscribers, but you don’t have content to give them. To bolster the strong connection with our subscribers — 20 million across Europe, more than 5 million in Italy — we must be sure to meet their expectations in terms of content. Historically this could be done with acquisitions, but today this is no longer the case.

Whether this content is fully financed or in partnerships will depend on the content. Over the years we’ve worked with a great deal of flexibility. Going forward, it’s clear that we will be more likely on international projects to have all rights for Sky territories and beyond — to be the ones in the driver’s seat, in terms both of airplay and sales. That said, content is king. We want access to top content. So there is no single business model, despite the fact that Sky Studios was set up for full ownership and control.

What else does the Sky Studios model entail?

That we will try to do as many things together as possible, and create as much content as possible that Sky can use in all territories. Within this framework, it’s clear that, given the rapport with Comcast and Universal, international sales will be particularly relevant. But it’s not a model cast in stone. It’s our preferred model, but depending on circumstances we can do things differently.

Is Sky setting up other production hubs besides London in Europe, like Netflix?

We are still building the structure, but the idea is that the control room will be in London [headed by Davey]. Local resources and manpower will be at Sky Studios’ disposal, and all territories will work collaboratively.

Can you give me a brief recap of other Italian Sky originals in the pipeline?

Sky Studios aside, we have picked up the pace in recent months by adding, alongside our high-concept series, other quality local content featuring some mainstream Italian talents. Case in point is the TV series “Petra” [featuring a hard-boiled inspector played by Italian actress Paola Cortellesi], the series on [star soccer player] Francesco Totti. Then on the high-concept side there is [financial thriller] “Devils,” which is coming along nicely, and [Rome origin series] “Romulus,” which is currently shooting, just to name a few.

How does Sky Italia’s film distribution arm, Vision Distribution, factor into the equation?

It’s helped Sky build an ecosystem and widen its range of rapport with Italy’s production community. It’s also led to innovative cross-media activity…for example, “The Immortal” [a spinoff movie from the “Gomorrah” series]. For the first time, between the fourth and the fifth seasons of “Gomorrah,” we will insert a movie that is a bridge between the two seasons…It will be necessary to see it to fully understand the fifth season. This has never been done before. And it’s something that we can do in-house thanks to our film distribution arm.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • ZeroZeroZero TV Show

    Sky Italia Programming Chief on the Impact of Sky Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pan-European pay-TV giant Sky has hit Venice with two of its original series in tow, “The New Pope” and “ZeroZeroZero,” the only TV shows with premieres on the Lido this year. Both are Italy-based but conceived with global audiences in mind, and come from the new Sky Studios in-house production unit headed by Gary Davey. [...]

  • Debra-Messing-Donald-Trump

    Debra Messing Fires Back At Trump After Twitter Feud

    “Will and Grace” star Debra Messing blasted President Donald Trump Sunday, criticizing his focus on her tweets in the midst of a mass shooting and a large hurricane. “So! I woke up this morning to my phone notifications going crazy. I got scared. I thought “Oh NO! Don’t tell me there is a 3rd mass [...]

  • John Wells, Creator/Executive Producer, at the

    John Wells Tells Writers Guild 'It's Time to Get Back to the Negotiating Table'

    John Wells has endorsed the dissident candidates the Writers Guild of America West, which is embroiled in a  bitter dispute with Hollywood agents. Wells, a prominent showrunner and two-time WGA West president, issued the statement of support in an email Sunday to members. He urged members to vote for the Writers Forward Together slate, which is [...]

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's Call for Boycott of

    Benjamin Netanyahu's Call for Boycott of Israel's Keshet Has Little Effect

    A call by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to boycott Israel’s Keshet has had seemingly little effect, with the TV network continuing to dominate the ratings. Netanyahu had lashed out at the HBO miniseries “Our Boys” on Friday, describing it as anti-Semitic and calling on Israeli TV viewers to boycott “the propaganda network Keshet,” which [...]

  • The Road Warrior

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in September 2019

    If you’re looking for movies to watch in September, Amazon Prime will let you have a Max Rockatansky marathon. “Mad Max” movies “The Road Warrior” and “Beyond Thunderdome” are among the titles hitting the service next month. If you’re looking for something new, on the other hand, the rotoscope original series “Undone,” about a young woman’s [...]

  • Gordon Bressack Dead: 'Pinky and the

    'Pinky and the Brain' Writer Gordon Bressack Dies at 68

    Gordon Bressack, a prolific Emmy-winning writer of animated television series, has died. He was 68. Bressacks’s filmmaker son James Cullen Bressack confirmed the death in an Instagram post. He wrote, “Words can’t begin to describe how I am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad