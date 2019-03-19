Colm Meaney, Paapa Essiedu, David Bradley Join Sky and Cinemax’s ‘Gangs of London’

London’s gangs just got a host of new members. Colm Meaney, Paapa Essiedu and David Bradley are among the new names joining upcoming Sky and Cinemax drama “Gangs of London.”

Pulse Films is producing the drama in association with Sister Pictures. “The Raid” helmer Gareth Evans wrote the series and is directing. Shooting is underway in the English capital.

Meaney (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), Bafta Breakthrough Brit Essiedu (“The Miniaturist”), and Bradley (“After Life”) join the previously announced Joe Cole and Sope Dirisu in the show.

The series will follow the criminal power struggles on London’s streets. When the head of one criminal organisation is assassinated, a power vacuum threatens the fragile peace between the intricate web of different gangs.

A host of other new cast were announced, Tuesday, including Adrian Bower (“The Last Kingdom”), Valene Kane (“The Fall”), Ray Panthaki (“Colette”), Orli Shuka (“War Machine”), Darren Evans (“Requiem”), Garmon Rhys (“Hidden”), Serena Kennedy (“Remember Me”), Aksel Üstün (“Les Revenants”), Kwong Loke (“The Feed”), and Constantine Gregory (“Wonder Woman 1984”).

The series is being produced by Hugh Warren (“Hanna”). It is executive produced by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Gabriel Silver.