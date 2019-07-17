×

Sarah Wright Takes Charge of Sky Cinema After Management Shuffle

International Correspondent

CREDIT: Sky

Sarah Wright, Sky’s top acquisitions exec, will take on responsibility for Sky Cinema after a management shuffle at the pay-TV giant.

Wright fills a role vacated by Ian Lewis, who recently left Sky after 20 years. He was one of several Sky staffers to leave after its takeover by Comcast.

As director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions for the U.K. and Ireland, Wright will run the movie channels and on-demand services, as well as oversee its deals with the U.S. studios in her acquisitions role. She will also oversee the Sky Original films strategy after the pay-TV giant said it would work up a slate of features to be released in cinemas and on its pay-TV platform day-and-date.

Wright will report to Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky in the U.K. and Ireland. “I’m delighted that Sarah has accepted this newly expanded leadership role at Sky,” he said. “Sarah will be key in ensuring we maintain the quality and momentum of Sky Cinema in a diverse and ever-changing market, bringing the very best movies to our customers.”

Wright joined Sky from UKTV in 2009 as head of acquisitions. She was promoted to controller in 2012 and director of acquisitions in 2016. During her tenure, she has led negotiations with HBO and Showtime.

Wright’s move is the latest change at Sky Cinema, after Lewis’ departure and the arrival of former Viacom buyer Katie Keenan as head of acquisitions.

