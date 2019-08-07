×

Sky Buys Into Natural History Producer True to Nature

CREDIT: graham macfarlane

Sky’s recently formed content division Sky Studios has acquired a 24.9% stake in natural history producer True to Nature.

The Bristol-based producer was formed in 2016 by Wendy Darke, former boss of the BBC’s world-renowned Natural History Unit. Its commissions include “Planet of Volcanoes” for PBS, ZDF and Arte, as well as several featuring presenter and explorer Steve Backshall including “Undiscovered Worlds with Steve Backshall” on the BBC.

Comcast-owned Sky has set out to double the amount of original programming it makes. The True to Nature deal marks the first investment by Sky Studios in a production business. Sky Vision is expected to distribute new True to Nature programming internationally.

“The content coming out of True to Nature has blown us away,” said Gary Davey, CEO, Sky Studios. “Viewers have never been more interested in the natural world than they are today and all of us at Sky Studios can’t wait to work with Wendy and the team to see what we can create together.”

“We want to use storytelling to build lifelong relationships between viewers and the natural world,” Darke added. “Our new and exciting creative partnership with Sky Studios feels like the natural next step to continue to realize our ambitions for True To Nature.”

