Freeform Renews ‘Siren’ for Third Season

Freeform has renewed mermaid thriller “Siren” for a third season.

The announcement came as part of the network’s upfront presentation Tuesday, with Freeform president Tom Ascheim saying in a statement that the network “is built on one very powerful belief: that embracing the disruptive voices and diverse identities of our viewers is key to our ongoing success. We are so proud to have the opportunity to grow with our audience and are looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of convention through our programming—this year and in years to come.”

“Siren,” which will premiere the second half of its second season on June 13, stars Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher, a mysterious young woman (who happens to be a mermaid) who came ashore looking for her sister, who had been accidentally captured by a fisherman. In the second season, an attack on an oil rig created deadly consequences and the mermaids returned to sea, leaving Helen (Rena Owen) reeling in the discovery that not only is she not the only merfolk around but also that there is a darkness to the merfolk’s past.

The series also stars Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola and Ian Verdun. It is executive produced by Eric Wald and Emily Whitesell, who serves as showrunner.