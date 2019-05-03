Sinclair Clinches Disney-Regional Sports Network Deal, Byron Allen Joins as Partner

Disney has finalized its deal to sell 21 Fox regional sports networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group in a transaction valued at $10.6 billion. Byron Allen, the entrepreneur behind Entertainment Studios, has teamed with Sinclair as an equity partner in the newly formed Diamond Holding Group.

The agreement covers outlets serving major markets around the country. The RSNs have local rights to 42 professional teams, including 14 Major League Baseball teams, NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. Last year, the 21 channels delivered $3.8 billion in revenue across 74 million subscribers.

“This is a very exciting transaction for Sinclair to be able to acquire highly complementary assets,” commented Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair. “While consumer viewing habits have shifted, the tradition of watching live sports and news remains ingrained in our culture. As one of the largest local news producers in the country and an experienced producer of sports content, we are ideally positioned to transfer our skills to deliver and expand our focus on greater premium sports programming.”

