Simran Sethi Joins ABC as Head of Scripted Development

Simran Sethi has been named to the newly created position of executive vice president of development and content strategy for ABC Entertainment.

She will report to Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. Sethi and Burke previously worked together during their respective tenures at the Disney-owned cable channel Freeform. She will begin her new role at ABC on Aug. 19.

“Simran is a creative force with deep relationships across the industry and a proven track record of finding and championing impactful series that resonate with viewers,” said Burke. “I’m so happy to welcome her back to the Disney team. Her fierce passion for developing authentic stories and her exceptional taste will guide our talented development team as we strive to make ABC a leader in brave, quality storytelling.”

In her new role, Sethi will oversee all of ABC’s scripted comedy, drama, and long-form series development in addition to developing new content strategies for the network. Most recently, Sethi was the creative director for international originals at Netflix, during which time she helped launch the streamer’s push into Indian and Middle Eastern originals. She has also held executive roles at NBC, Sony Pictures Television, and Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to once again work with Karey Burke and her trailblazing development team during such an exciting and transformative time at ABC,” said Sethi. “The network is a force in the industry that understands the importance of legacy, creating content that delivers the broadest audience possible and supports projects from start to finish — I can’t wait to be a part of a company whose leadership is truly looking to the future.”