Simon Maxwell’s Endeavor-Backed Motive Pictures Hires Sam Lavender from Film4

Emma Stone and Director Yorgos Lanthimos on the set of THE FAVOURITE. Photo by Atsushi Nishijima. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Atsushi Nishijima

Sam Lavender, who has worked on films including “The Favourite,” “American Animals” and “Lean on Pete” in a 14-year career at Film4 is joining Motive Pictures, the recently-minted TV production outfit launched by Simon Maxwell.

Endeavor backs former Channel 4 international drama chief Maxwell’s shingle. Lavender will be an exec producer at the new outfit, working with Maxwell on drama projects for the U.K., U.S., and international markets.

Lavender’s development credits include “Slumdog Millionaire,” “A Most Wanted Man,” and “Shame.” He is currently completing Justin Kurzel’s “The True History of The Kelly Gang” starring George Mackay and Russell Crowe, Rose Glass’ “Saint Maud,” Nick Rowland’s “Calm With Horses,” and Peter Middleton and James Spinney’s “Chaplin.”

“Sam has earned a reputation as a world-class creative executive with an eye for sublime storytelling from singular screenwriters and directors,” Maxwell said. “As long-form drama and cinema continue to evolve in ever more exciting ways, we couldn’t be happier to have Sam joining us in building a slate of ambitious shows from some of the boldest storytellers in the world.”

“I can’t wait to be part of Motive, to team up with Simon, and to get going on a whole new slate,” Lavender added. “I’ve had an absolute ball at Film4; it’s been a huge privilege to have worked with so many extraordinarily talented and inspiring people, not least in the Film4 team itself.”

Film4 boss Daniel Battsek and head of creative Ollie Madden paid tribute to the departing exec in a joint statement: “Sam’s had an incredible 13 year run at Film4 and his legacy of outstanding films speaks for itself,” they said. “We’re enormously indebted to Sam for his contribution to our success, and we (and the Film4 team) will miss him both personally and as a valued colleague.”

