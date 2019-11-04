×

Simon Cowell Goes Up Against Little Mix With New Show ‘The X Factor: The Band’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Simon Cowell, Fifth Harmony'The X Factor' season finale press conference, Los Angeles, America - 17 Dec 2012
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

It’s Simon Cowell versus Little Mix in a battle of upcoming TV talent shows. Cowell is launching “The X Factor: The Band,” a new format for ITV. The BBC recently announced “Little Mix The Search,” fronted by the eponymous band, which first came to the public’s attention after winning “The X Factor.”

Relations between Cowell and Little Mix have since soured. The group has split from his music label and worked up its talent show for the BBC.

Cowell has now upped the ante. A celebrity version of “The X Factor” is currently on air in the U.K. “The X Factor: The Band” will go out in December, said Talkback, the Fremantle-owned producer that makes the show. It would not reveal further details of the format, which is expected to scout for a new boy-band and a new girl-group. The show is set to go out of the gate ahead of Little Mix’s show, which is set to air in early 2020.

Simon Cowell and ‘The X Factor’ have discovered some of the biggest pop groups in history, including One Direction, Fifth Harmony and Little Mix,” Talkback said. “Now the aim is to find the new superstar group – though now in record-breaking time.”

Cowell told The Sun that his idea for a competition for bands pre-dates Little Mix’s project. Speaking to the U.K. tabloid, he also acknowledged the competition with his former protegees. “It 100% makes it more exciting there being a battle,” he said.

More TV

  • Devils

    Fremantle's Wildside Signs First-Look Deal With 'Devils' Creator Guido Brera (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fremantle-owned Italian production company Wildside has signed a first-look deal with trader-turned-writer Guido Brera, whose financial thriller “Devils” spawned the Sky series of the same title that recently launched at Mipcom sold by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Brera worked for as trader in London before relocating to his native Italy, where he currently divides his time [...]

  • Brian Tarantina

    Brian Tarantina, 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actor, Dies at 60

    Brian Tarantina, a character actor known for his roles on “Gilmore Girls,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and many other TV series, died Saturday in New York City. He was 60. WCBS-TV New York reported that Tarantina was found dead in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment. A cause of death has not been determined. Tarantina most recently [...]

  • 'SNL' Gives Military Dog Conan a

    'Saturday Night Live' Gives Military Dog Conan a Press Conference (Watch)

    After kicking off the Nov. 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live” as Elizabeth Warren, diving into the presidential hopeful’s healthcare plan, Kate McKinnon pivoted to reprise her role of Kellyanne Conway to take a jab at former press secretary Sean Spicer, but more importantly celebrate Conan, the military dog integral in helping track down former [...]

  • Rudy Boesch 'SURVIVOR' TV PROGRAMME ALL

    Rudy Boesch, Oldest 'Survivor' Contestant, Dies at 91

    Rudy Boesch, the oldest person to compete on “Survivor,” died Friday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to numerous media reports. He was 91 and was a resident of Virginia Beach, Va. A former Navy Seal, Boesch appeared on the first season of the reality show in 2000. He was 72 at the time and [...]

  • Fox Works to Strike New Era

    Fox Works to Strike New Era for Bowling

    When Kyle Troup bowls a strike, he sometimes pulls a hair pick out of his pocket and uses it to comb his mass of curls. And in making that motion, he’s sort of completing a circle. Troup and young bowlers like him figure prominently in Fox’s plans to give bowling a better position at the [...]

  • THE INBETWEEN -- "Pilot" Episode 101

    'The InBetween' Canceled After One Season at NBC

    NBC has canceled the summer drama series “The InBetween,” Variety has confirmed. The show’s one and only season aired between May and August earlier this year. The series starred Harriet Dyer as Cassie, a woman who is able to see visions of the past and future as well as communicate with the dead. She uses her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad