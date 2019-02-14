×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Simon Cowell Plots Revamp of ‘X Factor’ to Boost Ratings in the U.K.

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
X-Factor auditions - Dublin.X-Factor judge Simon Cowell waves to fans outside the Dublin Convention Centre. Picture date: Monday June 28, 2010. Hundreds of hopefuls turned up to audition for the famous tv series and talent spotting competition. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA URN:9106118 (Press Association via AP Images)
CREDIT: Associated Press

Simon Cowell and his team are plotting the biggest changes to “X Factor” on ITV in the show’s history in attempt to boost ratings and secure a new deal for the talent competition on British television.

Amid reports of wholesale format changes, there were rumors that the show was effectively being shelved, a move that would rock the entertainment TV landscape in the U.K. But a source close to the show poured cold water on that theory. “The ‘X Factor’ has not been axed and will be back on ITV later this year,” the insider said.

Cowell and the producers are looking to radically revamp the show, however, and considering ditching the public auditions and introducing celebrity contestants. There is also talk of a Champions segment that would feature winners from different international editions.

The format is a big seller for Fremantle, which handles distribution. Its production company, Thames, makes the show with Cowell’s SyCo. Any changes to the British version of the show would not necessarily be introduced elsewhere in the world.

ITV and SyCo renewed their deal for “X Factor” and stablemate “Britain’s Got Talent” for three years in 2016. The 15th series of the show aired on ITV last year.

ITV programming boss Kevin Lygo appeared to give the show his backing at an industry breakfast last week. “It’s still a really big show for us – the audition shows do really well and then it does tail off a bit during the live shows,” he said. “It’s not as if the producers and Simon aren’t trying everything to keep it refreshed.”

He added that “almost anything you put in there to replace it wouldn’t do as well to start with.”

The U.K. series has featured the likes of One Direction and Little Mix, who have gone on to become hugely successful.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • X-Factor auditions - Dublin.X-Factor judge Simon

    Simon Cowell Plots Revamp of ‘X Factor’ to Boost Ratings in the U.K.

    Simon Cowell and his team are plotting the biggest changes to “X Factor” on ITV in the show’s history in attempt to boost ratings and secure a new deal for the talent competition on British television. Amid reports of wholesale format changes, there were rumors that the show was effectively being shelved, a move that [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Scribes Show Support for Writers Guild Leaders in Talent Agency Fight

    Despite a cold and rainy night, Hollywood writers have given a strong endorsement of the leadership of the Writers Guild of America in the current battle over talent agency regulations. About 1,000 members attended a spirited meeting at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on Wednesday night, a week after the first formal negotiating sessions between agencies [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners: The Full List

    “A Star Is Born” took home multiple wins at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held tonight at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers (read Variety‘s GMS Awards preview [...]

  • Chelsea HandlerVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles,

    Chelsea Handler Sets Title and Tour Dates For First Memoir

    Chelsea Handler may be best known for her pop culture rants and comedic musings, but the Netflix host and actress is tackling more serious subject matter in her new memoir, “Life Will Be The Death Of Me.“ Due out April 9 (via publishers Spiegel & Grau), the book follows Handler as she embarks on a “Year [...]

  • SCHOOLED - "Money for RENT" -

    'Schooled' Boss Breaks Down 'Rent' Episode and Plans to Tackle 'Saved by the Bell'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Money for RENT,” the fifth episode of the first season of “Schooled.” It only took a few episodes for “Schooled,” ABC and Adam F. Goldberg’s 1990s-set comedy centered on a high school music teacher to dedicate an episode to “Rent,” the 1996 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that [...]

  • News headlines scroll above the Fox

    Fox News Turns Down Ad That Contained Nazi Imagery

    Fox News Channel declined to run a commercial for a documentary that used Nazi imagery whose backers were eager to win publicity by having it air during host Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. hour – typically the most-watched slot in cable news. Backers of the Oscar-nominated “A Night at the Garden,” a short documentary that shows [...]

  • Jennie Snyder Urman and Gina RodriguezCW

    The Best of TCA's 2019 Winter Press Tour

    The Television Critics Association’s winter press tour wrapped Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif. The 16-day junket featured its usual share of dull panels, bizarre questions, and awkward silences. But there were also moments that stood out for the right reasons. Among the highlights: HuluThe streaming service’s presence at the tour was genuinely impressive, with a series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad