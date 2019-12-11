×
Simon Cowell Signs New Five-Year Deal With Britain’s ITV Amid ‘AGT’ Controversy

CREDIT: Shutterstock/Featureflash

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and ITV have signed a new five-year deal amid the ongoing controversy over “America’s Got Talent” in the U.S.

The agreement gives Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster Syco’s shows for the next half-decade, including “Britain’s Got Talent,” which will be on ITV until 2024. The deal also covers “The X Factor,” which ITV said would return in 2020. The network offered no visibility beyond that for the music talent show.

The U.K. news will be a boost for Cowell after the U.S. edition of “Got Talent” became embroiled in controversy following Gabrielle Union’s exit from the show. Union said she was fired after complaining about a hostile environment on the set. NBC is investigating amid other complaints of a toxic culture on set.

Of the U.K. deal, Cowell said: “I am thrilled our relationship with ITV is to continue for the foreseeable future. ITV has always been home to ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’ ‘The X Factor’ – and me! – and this long-term commitment shows the mutual respect in our partnership.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, said Cowell’s “track record speaks for itself.” He added: “He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating the talent and diversity of modern Britain and giving ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find fame.”

